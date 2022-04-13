Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.53. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

