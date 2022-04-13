Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Macerich at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter worth $170,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

