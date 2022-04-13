Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,265 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLGT opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.