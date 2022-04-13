Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,374 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $129,028,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 122,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

