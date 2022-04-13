Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,474 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after purchasing an additional 122,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

