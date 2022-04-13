Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,897 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Renasant at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth about $298,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

