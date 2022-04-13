Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 368,894 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at about $5,562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 349.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.