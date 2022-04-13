Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Banner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

BANR stock opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.