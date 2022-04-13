Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

