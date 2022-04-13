Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CareTrust REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

CTRE stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

