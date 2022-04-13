Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 2,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. Fox Co. has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

