Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

