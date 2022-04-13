Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.