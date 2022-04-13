Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will report $9.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.55 and the lowest is $8.47. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $6.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

NYSE:MTN opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 77.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

