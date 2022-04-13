Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

