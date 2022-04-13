Zacks Investment Research Comments on VolitionRx Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VolitionRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in VolitionRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in VolitionRx by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

