Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

