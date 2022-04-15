-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yelp reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 147.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Yelp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,790. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

