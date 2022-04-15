-$0.15 EPS Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday.

BLRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. 93,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,270. The company has a market cap of $73.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioLineRx by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

