$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 518,045 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 887,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,605. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

