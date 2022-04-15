$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.68. SLM posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $54,917,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after buying an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SLM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of SLM by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,096,000 after buying an additional 1,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. 1,342,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,248. SLM has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.