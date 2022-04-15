$1.05 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.15. The Carlyle Group reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.72. 1,143,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,825. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock valued at $40,348,925 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

