2,341,891 Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Purchased by OUP Management Co. LLC

OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,341,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,370,000. Centessa Pharmaceuticals makes up 11.9% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OUP Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 18,123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,075,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 25.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

