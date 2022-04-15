862,543 Shares in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Acquired by OUP Management Co. LLC

OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 862,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Selecta Biosciences makes up about 1.3% of OUP Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OUP Management Co. LLC owned about 0.74% of Selecta Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SELB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 1,727,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,603. The company has a market cap of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

