Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Brin Sergey Sells 2,710 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brin Sergey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92.

On Monday, March 7th, Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total value of $13,935,461.04.

Shares of GOOG traded down $60.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,545.06. 1,171,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,696.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,794.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,349.07.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

