Ampleforth (AMPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $78.49 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 81,782,776 coins and its circulating supply is 72,506,725 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

