Analysts Expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million.

APPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 937,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $477.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 1,122,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $12,448,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth $10,448,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

