Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Tops $1.71 Million

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $192,316.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045492 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.83 or 0.07490776 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,571.13 or 1.00173326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041598 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.