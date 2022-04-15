ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,312,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,096,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

