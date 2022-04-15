Beam Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Beam has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and $3.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00113733 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,160,440 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.