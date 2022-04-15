Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 16,026,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,782,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

