BinaryX (BNX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.93 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $209.12 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $103.38 or 0.00254959 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006979 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00278646 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.