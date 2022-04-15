BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $713.28 million and approximately $41.07 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.06 or 0.07487878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.30 or 0.99928363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041647 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

