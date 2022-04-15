BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $373.05 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $373.05 or 0.00921098 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $53.59 million and approximately $3,783.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

