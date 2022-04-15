Chia Network (XCH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.92 Million

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.06 or 0.07487878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.30 or 0.99928363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

