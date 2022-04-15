Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 0% This Week

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $590,189.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,546.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.95 or 0.00843362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00211502 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00026362 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

