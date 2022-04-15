Comparing NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and NextGen Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.15 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.53 $9.52 million $0.01 2,113.11

NextGen Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kyndryl and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00 NextGen Healthcare 1 3 3 0 2.29

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Kyndryl on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions. It also provides population health solutions, consisting of NextGen Population Health Core, NextGen Population Health Value Management, and NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management; connected health solutions, comprising of NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Share, and NextGen Health Data Hub; and managed services, such as NextGen Managed Cloud Services and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services. . In addition, the company offers provides training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, and installation services; and client and support services. Further, it provides consulting services, which include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

