DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Major Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $349,048.67 and approximately $52,044.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005281 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

