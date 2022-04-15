Diamond (DMD) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $10,819.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001621 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,677,674 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

