DIGG Hits Market Capitalization of $11.44 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,751.24 or 0.56111697 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $139,161.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.06 or 0.07487878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.30 or 0.99928363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041647 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.