e-Gulden (EFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $95.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00276020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001602 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,793 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,624 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

