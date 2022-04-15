Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004527 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and $72,904.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00105615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,070,460 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

