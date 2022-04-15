ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Tops $0.0167

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. ETHPad has a market cap of $3.34 million and $159,545.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.06 or 0.07487878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.30 or 0.99928363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041647 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

