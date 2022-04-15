Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $347.29 Million

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $347.29 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00360575 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00088025 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00095702 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004385 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 231,403,430 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

