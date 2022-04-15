Frax Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $13.83 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.06 or 0.07487878 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,517.30 or 0.99928363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.