Frontier 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.52 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $46.16 million and $23.52 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00105734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

