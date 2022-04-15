GameCredits (GAME) Price Tops $0.0722 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and approximately $30,380.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00276020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001602 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,625,655 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.