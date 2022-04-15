Gameswap Price Down 21.9% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $133,595.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00105615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

