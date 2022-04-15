Head to Head Analysis: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.62% 11.48% 3.21% FedNat -41.99% -97.80% -6.76%

This table compares Everest Re Group and FedNat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 1.20 $1.38 billion $34.53 8.42 FedNat $245.55 million 0.08 -$103.10 million ($6.15) -0.18

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat. FedNat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of FedNat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everest Re Group and FedNat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 FedNat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $333.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.86%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than FedNat.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats FedNat on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About FedNat (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Co. engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

