Head-To-Head Review: Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) and The Competition

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Harbor Custom Development to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $72.35 million $8.86 million 6.79 Harbor Custom Development Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.33

Harbor Custom Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Harbor Custom Development and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Custom Development Competitors 389 1521 1381 89 2.35

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 21.44%. Given Harbor Custom Development’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harbor Custom Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Harbor Custom Development has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Custom Development’s peers have a beta of 2.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development 12.24% 27.49% 7.64% Harbor Custom Development Competitors 11.33% 150.74% 11.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harbor Custom Development peers beat Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects. It undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

